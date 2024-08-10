Belarus launches large-scale tank exercises near Lithuanian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus has recently carried out extensive tank drills, including live-fire exercises, at the Gozhsky training range close to its border with Lithuania, News.Az reports citing Caliber.az.

The exercises were carried out both during the day and night, as part of the biannual training routine that Belarusian forces undergo.The drills involved firing from standard artillery guns, and all planned objectives for the exercises were reportedly achieved. Additionally, Brest paratroopers participated in training parachute jumps during these manoeuvres.In response to the military activities near its border, Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas revealed that Lithuania has been reinforcing its defensive measures. The country has procured and deployed "dragon teeth" anti-tank barriers, among other defensive assets, to bolster its border defences against potential threats from Russia and Belarus. Kasciunas highlighted that the defensive equipment, valued at 4 million euros, is being positioned at 27 strategic points along the border.Lithuania plans to have these 27 defensive points fully equipped by the end of the year, with the first installations expected to be operational by September. The defence minister noted that some of the defensive measures will be situated near Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave, and others closer to Belarus. The country has earmarked a significant budget of 600 million euros over the next decade to enhance its border defences, with the majority of these funds allocated for acquiring and installing mines and other counter-mobility assets.The ongoing military exercises in Belarus and Lithuania's defensive preparations reflect the heightened security concerns in the region, highlighting the increased military readiness and strategic positioning by both nations in response to regional tensions.

News.Az