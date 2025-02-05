Belarus president approves investment program for 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree approving the state investment program for 2025, the press service of the head of state said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 2.2 billion rubles (about 22.6 million U.S. dollars) have been allocated to finance the projects included in the program for 2025, the press service said.

The authorities plan to spend money on the implementation of state programs "Roads of Belarus," "Health of People and Demographic Security," "Education and Youth Policy," "Housing Construction," "Agricultural Business," "Border Security," among others, according to the statement.

The government will also finance the construction of healthcare, education, culture and sports facilities. Money will be allocated for the construction of rental housing and commissioning of iron removal stations.

In total, the state investment program provides funding for 82 facilities in 2025, of which 40 are planned to be put into operation.

News.Az