Belarus to receive 1st two Su-30SM fighters from Russia on November 13

Two Sukhoi Su-30SM multirole fighter jets purchased in Russia will arrive in Belarus on November 13, Belarusian Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"Under the defense procurement plan, Su-30SM multirole fighters will be delivered. Two fighters are expected to land at the Baranovichi aerodrome tomorrow afternoon," the defense minister was quoted by the BelTA news agency as saying.

Overall, Belarus expects the delivery of four Su-30SM fighters this year. The Defense Ministry of Belarus signed a contract with Russia’s Irkut Aviation Corporation in 2017 on the delivery of 12 Su-30SM fighters in 2018-2020. Belarus was expected to receive up to four planes a year.

The Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km and flight endurance of 3.5 hours without refueling.

News.Az

