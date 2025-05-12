Belarus, Vietnam forge strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus and Vietnam established a strategic partnership following talks between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam in Minsk on Monday.

The leader of Belarus affirmed that the relationship between Belarus and Vietnam will enhance further, and the existing agreements with Vietnam will be firmly enforced, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Belarus is interested in expanding mutual trade and is ready to establish joint production facilities for equipment that Vietnam is interested in, the president said.

Lukashenko also said that Belarus is ready to resume the supply of military-industrial products to Vietnam.

For his part, To Lam expressed confidence that the traditional friendship between Belarus and Vietnam will continue to develop, thanks to the efforts of both sides.

During the meeting, To Lam was awarded the Order of Friendship of Peoples for his contributions to the strategic partnership between Belarus and Vietnam.

