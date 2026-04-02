OTS Secretary General: We are implementing cooperation mechanisms in 58 different fields

“In recent years, the organization has expanded the scope of its activities. Currently, we are implementing cooperation mechanisms in 58 different fields,” he said while addressing a meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of OTS member states in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The Baku-hosted meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States provides an important opportunity to review progress and accelerate the process,” Omuraliev underscored.