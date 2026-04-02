Russia prepares second oil shipment to Cuba

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is preparing to send a second oil shipment to Cuba, signaling continued energy support for the island as it faces an ongoing fuel shortage and widespread blackouts.

The announcement was made on April 2 by Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, who said preparations were underway following a recent delivery of crude oil to Havana, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Tsivilyov, a new tanker is currently being loaded in Russia and is expected to follow an earlier shipment that arrived in Cuba on March 30.

He described Cuba as facing severe supply constraints and said Moscow intends to maintain deliveries, framing the shipments as support for the Cuban population amid energy shortages.

Cuba has been grappling with a deepening energy crisis, driven by reduced fuel imports and prolonged shortages. The situation has led to rolling blackouts and disruptions across the country.

The first Russian shipment delivered approximately 100,000 metric tons of crude oil, which Moscow characterized as humanitarian assistance.

The move comes after comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said Washington would not oppose such shipments, stating he had “no problem” with countries sending fuel to Cuba if it helps them survive.

The first delivery marked a notable shift in dynamics, as the United States has long sought to restrict Cuba’s access to fuel supplies through sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

Russian officials said discussions regarding oil shipments to Cuba were communicated with U.S. counterparts in advance.

Russia and Cuba have maintained close political and economic ties since the Cold War era, with cooperation continuing in energy and trade sectors.

Cuba also joined the Russian-led BRICS group as a partner country in 2024, further strengthening ties between Havana and Moscow.

The renewed oil shipments highlight Cuba’s ongoing vulnerability to energy supply disruptions and reflect shifting geopolitical calculations involving Russia, the United States, and Latin America.

News.Az