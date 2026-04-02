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Macron urges diplomacy, says war cannot resolve Iran nuclear issue

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Macron urges diplomacy, says war cannot resolve Iran nuclear issue
Source: Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron said military action cannot resolve concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme, urging a return to diplomatic efforts, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking during a visit to South Korea, Macron warned that without a clear framework for technical and diplomatic negotiations, tensions could resurface within months or years.

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He also rejected the idea of a military operation to secure the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as “unrealistic.”

Macron noted that such an effort would be time-consuming and would expose vessels to significant threats, including coastal defenses and ballistic missiles controlled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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