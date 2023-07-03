Yandex metrika counter

Belarusian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Belarusian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergey Aleinik will visit Azerbaijan to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The announcement came from the Embassy of Belarus in Baku, News.Az reports.

As part of the event, Sergey Aleinik will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from other countries.

The ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement will be held in Baku on July 5-6. The main topic of the meeting will be "Non-Aligned Movement: United and Unshakable in Countering Emerging Challenges".


