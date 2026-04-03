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Crash alert: Russian Su-30 fighter jet goes down in Crimea

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Crash alert: Russian Su-30 fighter jet goes down in Crimea
Photo: Russian Su-30 fighter jet (Getty Images)

The aircraft was flying without weapons when it came down, the ministry said, adding that a ground search-and-rescue team evacuated the pilots and that their lives were not in danger

Today at around 11 a.m. Moscow time, a Su-30 aircraft crashed in Crimea during a routine training flight, News.Az reports, citing newsukraine.rbc.ua.

The aircraft was flying without munitions," the agency quotes a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.


News.Az 

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