N.Korea detains official for quoting Kim Il Sung during Kim Jong Un meeting

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A provincial party official in North Hamgyong province was seized by State Information Bureau agents the moment he stepped down from the lectern at a political lecture session last month, after accidentally mixing quotes from Kim Il Sung into a presentation intended to promote the distinct ideological legacy of Kim Jong Un.

The State Information Bureau is North Korea’s primary political police agency, responsible for monitoring ideological compliance among officials and the general public, News.Az reports, citing Daily NK.

It was renamed from the Ministry of State Security following the Ninth Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) Congress in February 2026.

A Daily NK source in North Hamgyong province reported Thursday that the incident occurred in mid-March during a lecture session held in Chongjin city. The official, attached to the provincial party committee, had been explaining what the state describes as the independent and distinctive character of Kim Jong Un’s ideology when he mistakenly incorporated instructions associated with Kim Il Sung. He was detained by agents present in the room as soon as the lecture ended.

News.Az