Belarusian leader vows to remain vigilant on regional nuclear security

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Belarus' president committed to enhancing regional nuclear security and preventing any reckless actions, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Speaking at a meeting with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi at the capital Minsk, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that his country possesses the necessary experience to make it useful for the international nuclear watchdog."We will do everything to ensure regional nuclear safety. We are reasonable people and we do not rush into any adventures," he said.The Belarusian leader firmly denied what he called "rumors" spread by Ukraine about Belarus' alleged intention to capture Ukraine’s Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant."I absolutely reassure you that this is complete nonsense, which astonished me. We couldn't see even in a nightmare that we have to 'capture' the Chernobyl plant and then be responsible for it," he stressed.Lukashenko highlighted that the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe in neighboring Ukraine affected a quarter of Belarus’ territory, and the nation is still suffering from the aftereffects.Grossi praised Lukashenko agreeing with the need to provide nuclear security in the region, saying this position characterizes Belarus' maturity in nuclear affairs."I am particularly pleased that at the highest level – at the level of the head of state – there is a commitment to ensuring nuclear safety. This speaks volumes, first of all about the professionalism that your country possesses," he said.According to Grossi, Belarus is "an example of how a country can effectively work with the IAEA," showing openness in discussing various issues.The IAEA head said that during his first visit to Minsk 12 years ago, its first nuclear power plant had not yet been built."Now it is with great pleasure that we can observe that both power units of the nuclear power plant are in operation," he said, referring to its plant in Ostrovets in the Grodno region.Earlier in the day Grossi headed an IAEA delegation that inspected the Belarusian plant.

News.Az