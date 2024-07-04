Belgium contributes to mine clearance activities in Azerbaijan by allocating 250,000 euros

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium has allocated 250,000 euros to Azerbaijan to support mine clearance activities in the liberated territories, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Gaya Mamedov wrote on his page on X, News.az reports.

"I was pleased to address the ceremony in Brussels on presentation of Belgium’s 250,000 euros assistance for Azerbaijan’s mine action. Landmines are a major impediment to safe return of IDPs. This assistance is a symbol of human solidarity and a positive step in our bilateral relations,” he wrote.

