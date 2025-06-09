Belgium hosts second Sugovushan international mini-football tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd Sugovushan International Mini-Football Tournament took place in Belgium, featuring 21 teams, including participants from NATO Headquarters in Brussels and the embassies of Türkiye, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

The tournament was co-organized by "MADANI – Cultural, Sports, Thought, Solidarity and Future Opportunities Platform for Azerbaijanis” operating in Belgium, with the support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Among the spectators were Azerbaijanis living in Europe, foreign diplomats based in Belgium, and other invited guests.

Emin Aliyev, the founder of the “MADANI” platform, wished the participants success and said: “This year, we’re hosting one of the largest tournaments for our compatriots in Europe. Through this event, we’ve united our fellow Azerbaijanis, local communities, and others across Europe, sharing joy and coming together as one family. The Sugovushan Cup demonstrates that sport is the most powerful tool for promoting peace, understanding and friendship.”

Then, Vagif Sadigov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, informed the participants about Sugovushan’s significance in Azerbaijan’s history, culture, and geography. He also highlighted the importance of May 28 - Independence Day, emphasizing the role of sport in fostering unity and active engagement among Azerbaijanis and their communities.

The tournament concluded with the NATO Headquarters team securing the championship title, while the “MADANI Heroes” representing Azerbaijanis living in Belgium finished as runners up. The winning team received the "Sugovushan" Cup and gold medals, while the second and third place teams were awarded the silver and bronze cups and medals, along with Azerbaijani souvenirs.

News.Az