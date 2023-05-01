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Sugovushan
Tag:
Sugovushan
Landmine explosion in Azerbaijan leaves one injured
01 Apr 2026-16:20
Belgium hosts second Sugovushan international mini-football tournament
09 Jun 2025-18:46
Azerbaijan resettles 53 more families in liberated Sugovushan village
05 Apr 2025-13:10
Azerbaijan’s president makes post on liberation of Sugovushan -
VIDEO
03 Oct 2024-09:53
Azerbaijan marks four years since liberation of Sugovushan from Armenian occupation
03 Oct 2024-09:07
Diplomatic corps members visit Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan and Sarsang reservoirs
18 Sep 2024-11:09
Azerbaijan allocates funds for reconstruction of Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway
04 Dec 2023-09:59
Sugovushan reservoir put into commission after repair and renovation in Tartar district
15 Oct 2023-08:40
Azerbaijan marks three years since liberation of Sugovushan from Armenian occupation
03 Oct 2023-05:15
Three years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Sugovushan from Armenian occupation
02 Oct 2023-20:10
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