Belgium launches 4-year plan to prepare citizens for emergencies

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Belgium has launched a nationwide preparedness campaign aimed at improving public resilience during emergencies, urging citizens to be able to cope independently for at least 72 hours in crisis situations.

The initiative, led by the National Crisis Centre, is part of a four-year strategy designed to strengthen national readiness amid rising geopolitical tensions and increasing climate-related risks, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Officials said emergencies can occur “anywhere and at any time,” stressing the importance of shared responsibility between government services and the public.

A key focus of the first phase is improving access to verified information during crises. Citizens are encouraged to register for the BE-Alert system, which sends emergency notifications via SMS, email, or phone calls.

Authorities also warned about the risks of misinformation during emergencies and urged people to rely only on official communication channels.

As part of the guidance, households are advised to maintain emergency supplies for at least three days. Recommended items include water, non-perishable food, basic medicine, flashlights, batteries, cash, and hygiene products.

Residents are also encouraged to prepare an emergency bag containing essential documents, chargers, food, water, and first-aid supplies.

The campaign will gradually expand to include additional risk scenarios, including nuclear incidents, and will involve coordination with local authorities to ensure practical implementation.

Belgium’s Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said the initiative is not meant to cause fear but to ensure preparedness for realistic risks, adding that stronger public readiness would allow emergency services to focus on the most vulnerable during crises.

News.Az