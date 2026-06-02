Belgium halts air traffic for seven hours amid controllers’ strike

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Belgium’s air traffic control authority has announced a seven-hour suspension of flights over Belgian airspace due to an air traffic controllers’ strike, affecting arrivals, departures, and overflights.

The authority explained that the suspension of air traffic would begin at 12:00 PM and last until 7:00 PM GMT, as part of the measures related to the announced strike, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

The authority confirmed that the strike would lead to the suspension of air traffic control services during the specified period. Therefore, the suspension of air traffic is necessary to maintain air safety standards.

Hundreds of flights are expected to be affected by this measure, both within Belgium and at several European airports. This includes airports whose flights transit Belgian airspace.

Authorities urged travelers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights and to check departure and arrival times before heading to the airports.



Airlines have also begun implementing measures to address potential cancellations or delays of flights affected by the strike.



Authorities and airlines are working to minimize the impact of the strike by rescheduling some flights and providing alternatives for affected passengers.



This comes at a time when the European air transport sector is facing increasing pressure due to strikes and labor protests. This frequently disrupts air travel and navigation in several European countries.

News.Az