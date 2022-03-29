Yandex metrika counter

Belgium, Netherlands expel 38 Russian diplomats

Belgium, Netherlands expel 38 Russian diplomats

Belgium has decided to expel 21 Russian diplomats for alleged spying and posing threats to security, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Nevertheless, diplomatic channels between Brussels and Moscow will remain open.

The Netherlands has also made a decision to expel 17 Russian intelligence agents, who were accredited as diplomats, based on information from its own security services.

"The reason for this (decision) is information from the AIVD and MIVD showing that the individuals in question, accredited as diplomats at the Russian representations in the Netherlands, are secretly active as intelligence officers," the  Dutch Foreign Ministry said.


