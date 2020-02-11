Belittling of China's struggles in fight against the virus betrayal of humanity: newspaper

+ ↺ − 16 px

China Daily editorial has published an article, entitled "Belittling of China's struggles in fight against the virus betrayal of humanity."

The article reads as follows:

The 21 countries and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked for their donations to assist China's fight with the novel coronavirus have set a good example on how to respond to a public health emergency of international concern.

It is good to see more countries and international organizations have joined their ranks or extended offers of help since then, and that they are doing so, not because they are threatened by the outbreak, but because they realize that it is the Chinese people's combat on the front line that has served to keep the virus largely from crossing other countries' borders.

The number of people infected outside of China is less than 1 percent the number in China. But that hard-earned result is nothing in the eyes of some, who always have an axe to grind when it comes to China. Although the death rate dropped from 2.1 percent to below 2 percent late last week, after the growth in the number of people infected outside of Hubei province, the center of the epidemic, decelerated five days in a row, the continuing epidemic has simply provided them with fresh ammunition with which to target China.

That they feel no qualms about opening fire on China from behind at a time when the country is resolutely fighting the virus has laid bare their lack of humanity and principles. Their earnest attempts to open another battlefield with China at this moment — when defeating the virus should be the common goal of all — has driven home their selfishness and shortsightedness.

Ironically, while they are unrelenting in pointing fingers at China's system, it is the efficiency, responsiveness and transparency of that system, unique to China, that has been central to the unprecedented efforts the country has made to contain the outbreak, as acknowledged by the WHO chief and the leaders of many other countries. It is this system that has rallied, harnessed and guided people throughout society in their efforts to contain the spread of the virus and help those most affected.

Now is the time for the world to stand side by side with China in the fight against what is a common challenge.

No matter how those who seek to bash China try to justify their attacks, the country's rigorous efforts to end the epidemic will continue. Those opting to attack China at this time should bear in mind that they have shown their true colors to the rest of the world. There will be no forgiveness if their bias hinders or undermines the fight against the virus.

News.Az

News.Az