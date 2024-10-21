Bengals vs. Browns: Burrow, Jones, and Hubbard shine in 21-14 victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cincinnati Bengals secured a 21-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, highlighted by standout performances across the team.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones set the tone early with a thrilling 100-yard return on the opening kickoff, and left end Sam Hubbard made a game-changing play with the first interception of his seven-year NFL career. Quarterback Joe Burrow sealed the win with two second-half touchdown passes.The Browns faced a major setback when quarterback Deshaun Watson exited late in the first half due to an Achilles injury, forcing backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson into action. The Bengals defense capitalized, intercepting Thompson-Robinson twice and shutting down the Browns' offense.The Bengals took control early in the second half when a blitz by safety Vonn Bell on a fourth-and-two play forced an incompletion, setting the stage for a dominant final two quarters. Despite the loss of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a knee injury in the second quarter, replacement Cody Ford stepped up, effectively neutralizing Myles Garrett and preventing him from recording a sack.Joe Burrow, leading the NFL in passer rating, continued his strong season, finishing with a 108.9 rating after completing 15 of 25 passes for 181 yards and throwing his 13th and 14th touchdowns. Late in the game, Thompson-Robinson was replaced by emergency quarterback Jameis Winston, who managed to throw a touchdown pass to David Njoku, bringing the Browns within one score. However, the Bengals recovered the onside kick to secure their win.

News.Az