One person killed and others trapped in a fire after drones struck a facility in the Kyiv region (photo: facebook.com/DSNSKyiv)

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A devastating Russian drone strike targeted a prominent food production factory in the Kyiv region on Friday morning, leaving at least four workers dead and several others injured.

The attack hit a facility belonging to Yagotynske, a well-known Ukrainian dairy manufacturer located in the Brovary district. According to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the strike occurred while employees were on duty, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

facebook.com/DSNSKyiv

The impact triggered a massive fire in an administrative building on the property and caused partial structural collapses. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and successfully pulled two survivors from the rubble. While initial reports stated one person had died, emergency services later confirmed the death toll had risen to four as search and rescue operations continued.

Images released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed severe damage to the factory, with first responders working through smoke and debris to locate potential survivors.

The strike was part of a massive overnight aerial assault by Russia, which deployed 216 attack drones and two guided missiles across Ukraine. While Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 198 of the drones, impacts were recorded at 13 different locations. This follows an incident just a day prior on June 4, where a Russian drone targeted a road maintenance crew, destroying ten pieces of specialized equipment but resulting in no casualties.

News.Az