Bear escapes Japan's Fukushima factory after attacking four - VIDEO

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A bear that had remained inside an electronics factory in Fukushima after injuring four people has escaped from the facility, city officials said on Thursday, with evidence suggesting it may have opened a window and fled on its own, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Authorities believe the bear left the premises on Wednesday night while emergency hunting measures were being prepared.

The measures would have allowed the municipality to authorize the use of firearms. Following the escape, officials urged local residents to remain alert.

According to city authorities, a police officer monitoring the area witnessed the bear climbing over a gate at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators found a damaged window screen and other indications at the Oki Sympho-Tech Co. factory that suggested the animal may have escaped through a window after releasing the latch and pushing it open.

Speaking at a press conference, Fukushima Mayor Yuki Baba said the bear had also been seen using its front paws to operate a faucet and drink water.

“We also witnessed the bear placing its front paws on a faucet and drinking water. We believe it to be extremely intelligent,” Baba said.

The city had installed four box traps around the factory and authorized the use of a tranquilizer gun because flammable materials were stored at the site. Although the bear was struck with a dart, authorities later discovered that the tranquilizing agent had not been successfully administered.

“It’s not that we neglected our response efforts, but we are left with regret,” Baba said, referring to the bear’s escape.

A drone search operation was launched on Thursday afternoon to locate the animal. As a precaution, nearby elementary and junior high schools switched to online classes, although students are expected to return to classrooms on Friday.

The bear first entered the premises of parts manufacturer Fukushima Steel Works Co. in the Sasakino district of the city at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, where it attacked two employees. The animal later injured another person at a nearby residence and a fourth individual at Oki Sympho-Tech.

In total, four men and women between their 20s and 80s were injured in the attacks. The victims suffered injuries including facial bone fractures, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

News.Az