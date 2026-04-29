Germany's inflation accelerates on higher energy prices

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Higher energy prices, linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, continue to push consumer prices in Germany upward, according to official figures released on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The country’s annual inflation rate rose to 2.9% in April, up from 2.7% in March, the Federal Statistical Office Destatis reported.

Energy prices increased sharply by 10.1% during the month, marking “the largest increase in energy prices since February 2023 (+19.1% on February 2022).”

Meanwhile, the inflation rate excluding food and energy—known as core inflation—stood at 2.3% in April in Germany.

News.Az