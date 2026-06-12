Denmark renews German border checks for four-month period

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The Danish government has decided to extend its border controls with Germany for an additional four months.

Minister of Justice Nicolai Wammen (S) cites an ongoing terrorist threat to justify the decision, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

"The security situation here at home is serious and we continue to see a threat of terrorism and sabotage against Denmark. That is why it is important that we have border controls with Germany," he says, according to Danmarks Radio.

Denmark has had controls at its border with Germany since January 2016.

News.Az