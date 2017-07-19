Berlin summons Turkish envoy over detention of activist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Berlin on Wednesday summoned Turkey's ambassador over the detention of a German human rights activist who was remanded in Turkish custody this week.

"The Turkish government needs to immediately and directly hear the German government's outrage and incomprehension as well as its crystal-clear expectations in the case of Peter Steudtner, and this time without diplomatic niceties," foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said.

He said the envoy was told "in no uncertain terms" that the detention of Steudtner and five other activists including Amnesty International's Turkey director was "incomprehensible and also unacceptable".

Berlin demanded Steudtner's "immediate release" as well as consular access.

"The Turkish government representative said he would deliver this message immediately" to Ankara.

News.Az

