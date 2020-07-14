BERNAMA: Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Malaysian National News Agency BERNAMA has published an article highlighting the attacks by the armed forces of Armenia in order to seize positions in the direction of Tovuz district along the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Headlined “Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders”, the article highlights the statement by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Malaysia Qaley Allahverdiyev regarding this issue.

The article says: “Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders, the country's Ambassador to Malaysia Prof Qaley Allahverdiyev said today.

In a statement in the wake of deadly clashes on Sunday and Monday between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces, Allahverdiyev said that the latest incident was another provocative act of Armenian armed forces.

"But the very important detail in this process which the international community has to focus on is that Armenia is trying to involve third countries in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict with such provocative actions," the ambassador said in a statement to Bernama.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry, in a statement, claimed that on July 12, two of its soldiers were killed, while another five wounded after Armenian forces had fired at positions held by Azerbaijan in the direction of Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

On Monday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate end to the fighting and called on all involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocative rhetoric.

Allahverdiyev said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had stated very clearly that relevant appeals have been sent to international organizations, and as soon as the operational situation permits, Azerbaijan will invite foreign military representatives operating in Azerbaijan to the area "so that they can see the situation with their own eyes".

"Let them see who committed this military provocation, what happened as a result of this military provocation and who is responsible for the escalation of the situation," the ambassador further said, referring to the latest incident which happened outside of Nagorno-Karabakh which has long been a conflict area between the two neighboring countries.

At the Azerbaijan Security Council meeting yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev said that all the responsibility of the border clashes lies squarely with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

Allahverdiyev said that Azerbaijan, which has a territory conflict with Armenia following Armenian occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, prefers and tries to reach a peaceful solution in this conflict.

"The UN Security Council adopted four resolutions (822, 853, 874, 884) calling Armenia immediately to withdraw its forces from the occupied areas of Azerbaijan. But Armenia disregards these and other international documents," he said.

Allahverdiyev also said that Azerbaijan always appreciated Malaysia’s resolute political stance for supporting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two countries started in 1988 – three years before the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 – following Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

And in 1992, war broke out between the two former Soviet states, resulting in Armenia’s occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. All these areas are internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan and Armenia do not have diplomatic relations.”

(c) AzerTag

News.Az