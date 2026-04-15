Sanctioned supertanker enters Iranian waters despite US sanctions pressure

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A supertanker reportedly subject to US sanctions has entered Iranian waters with its tracking system switched on, according to maritime data cited by Iranian media.

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported, citing TankerTrackers data, that a very large crude carrier (VLCC) listed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sailed openly into Iranian waters with its Automatic Identification System (AIS) active after transiting international waters and the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports.

The vessel, capable of carrying up to two million barrels of crude oil, is said to have reached its destination without interference, in what Iranian media described as a challenge to US Central Command (CENTCOM) sanctions and maritime pressure.

According to Fars, US authorities have previously said that vessels linked to sanctioned entities may face restrictions when approaching Iranian ports as part of broader measures targeting Iran’s maritime and energy exports.

However, Iranian commentators cited in the report said the passage showed that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains secure for Iran-linked vessels despite US sanctions, and that enforcement of such measures is limited in practice.

News.Az