Hungary’s election winner Magyar meets president, urges resignation

Magyar, leader of the TISZA Party, which secured a landslide win in Sunday’s vote, arrived at the presidential residence ahead of the talks and immediately reiterated his demand for the president’s resignation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking to reporters before entering the meeting, Magyar said that Sulyok “must leave his role” once a TISZA-led government takes office, signaling early friction between the incoming political force and Hungary’s current head of state.

The meeting took place at Sandor Palace, the official residence of the Hungarian president, and comes amid heightened political uncertainty following the election outcome.

Magyar’s TISZA Party has rapidly risen to prominence, positioning itself as a major challenger to Hungary’s established political order. The election result marks one of the most significant shifts in the country’s recent political history.

As the transition process begins, attention is now focused on how relations between the new parliamentary majority and the presidency will evolve in the coming weeks.

No immediate response from President Sulyok’s office was reported at the time of publication.