Russia pledges continued oil aid to Cuba

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Russia will continue providing assistance to Cuba through oil supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

Lavrov stated that Russia, alongside China, supports Cuba politically within the UN and other international forums, as well as economically and in humanitarian terms, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He added that Moscow has already dispatched the first tanker carrying 100,000 tons of oil to Cuba.

“This will probably last for a couple of months—I am not a specialist. But I have no doubt that we will continue such assistance, and that China will also continue to take part in it,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov also expressed hope that the United States would not return to what he described as the “era of direct colonial wars” and the colonial suppression of independent nations.

He further argued that Cuba has not been the side that refused dialogue with Washington over decades, stating instead that the United States had worked to isolate the country. According to him, while European countries have maintained diplomatic relations with Cuba, Washington has sought to change the Cuban government by “strangling the Cuban economy,” a policy he said continues today.

News.Az