Chip equipment maker Aixtron upgrades 2026 forecast

The company now expects revenue of around €560 million ($660 million), with a possible variation of €30 million in either direction. This marks an upgrade from its previous forecast of €520 million, which carried the same margin of flexibility, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The revision comes after a stronger first quarter, where demand from the optoelectronics sector significantly outperformed expectations. Aixtron’s CEO Felix Grawert said the momentum was “very encouraging” and signaled that the company expects the trend to continue.

Optoelectronics, a key segment in semiconductor technology used in applications such as LEDs, lasers, and solar cells, has been a major growth driver for the company.

Investor confidence responded quickly. Aixtron shares climbed about 13% in early trading on Wednesday, reaching their highest level in more than two years. The stock has already surged nearly 130% so far in 2026, making it one of the standout performers in Europe’s semiconductor sector.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan pointed to strong quarterly order intake and improving near-term visibility as key reasons for optimism. They noted that the positive momentum in optoelectronics could continue to support earnings upgrades and further share performance.

In the first quarter alone, Aixtron reported order intake of about €171 million, up roughly 30% compared with the same period last year.

The broader semiconductor equipment industry has also been buoyed by rising demand linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Earlier this week, Dutch chip equipment giant ASML also reported stronger-than-expected earnings and raised its full-year outlook, reinforcing optimism across the sector.