5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Costa Rica

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An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck 72 km southwest of Tamarindo at 0656 GMT on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (United States Geological Survey), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which had a depth of 20.0 km, was initially located at 9.92 degrees north latitude and 86.38 degrees west longitude, the agency said.

News.Az