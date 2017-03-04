Berti Vogts to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former head coach of the Azerbaijani national football team Berti Vogts will come to Baku.

Report informs that the 71-year-old specialist will be guest in 2018 World Cup qualifying group match between Azerbaijan and Germany to be held in Republican stadium named after Tofig Bahramov on March 26.

He will participate as an expert in TV program on RTL channel with former Bundestim goalkeeper Jens Lemann.

Marco Hagemann will comment on the match starting at 20 00 for German television.

Notably, Berti Vogts has been the head coach of Germany during 1990 - 1998 and head coach of Azerbaijan in 2008 - 2014.

News.Az

News.Az