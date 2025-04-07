Best Crypto presale: Why early investors are rushing into this project with 100x potential

Crypto investors have had plenty of worries these past few weeks. The crypto market cap dropped to $2.44T. The Fear and Greed Index shows 23 at the moment, indicating that investors are still in the bearish phase.

However, analysts believe the bull run will begin this month, so things could change quickly. This is why investors are advised to diversify their portfolios to reap the benefits soon. This article will cover the best crypto presales investors are rushing to join, so stay tuned!

5 Best Crypto Presales With 100x Potential

Presales are very important for investors because they are unique opportunities to secure cryptocurrencies while being affordable. Despite numerous cryptos being launched daily, these are the best crypto presales that truly stand out:

Solaxy ($SOLX) BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) Mind of Pepe ($MIND) Best Wallet ($BEST) SUBBD ($SUBBD)

Let’s dive deeper into the reasons why these are the best crypto presales!

Solaxy ($SOLX) - Powerful Crypto Approaching $30M in Its Presale

Solaxy ($SOLX) is disrupting the market by being the first crypto launched on Solana Layer 2, aiming to tackle Solana’s weaknesses.

By offloading the transactions to layer 2, the $SOLX token holders can expect zero downtime, enormous speed, and the possibility of customizing the dApps.

The $SOLX presale raised more than $29,3 million, proving it is one of the best crypto presales investors shouldn’t miss now.

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) - Meme Coin Bringing Real BTC As A Reward

BTC Bull ($BTCBULL) brings meme coin vibes, but investors are all over it now is because the airdrops will bring BTC as a reward.

Although Bitcoin's price is in the red zone at the moment, it is expected to reach $200k by the end of the year.

The $BTCBULL presale is progressing with lightning speed as more than $4,4 million has been raised.

3) Mind of Pepe ($MIND) - Unique Crypto Blending Al and Blockchain

The use of artificial intelligence is expected to rise in the following period because of the benefits it brings to users. Mind of Pepe ($MIND) goes a step further by merging it with the blockchain to expand its reach.

This project introduces the Al agent, which can make investing easier for investors since it can manage its online presence and quickly analyze a vast amount of data.

This is why it is considered one of the best crypto presales now. More than $7,8 million has been raised so far in the $MIND presale, so investors are encouraged to join before it concludes.

4) Best Wallet ($BEST) - New Crypto Wallet Poised to Dominate the Market

Best Wallet ($BEST) is a crypto wallet created to streamline the investing process. It is available to investors within the app, making accessing their portfolios straightforward.

The wallet is part of the ecosystem consisting of the Best Dex and Best Card, covering all the investing needs for all investors, regardless of experience.

Meanwhile, the $BEST holders will also have access to news, support, app feature updates, and memes that can make the whole investing experience lighter. The $BEST presale has raised over $11,5 million by now.

5) SUBBD ($SUBBD) - Crypto Using Al to Serve the Next Generation of Creators and Fans

The use of Al is on the rise, and SUBBD ($SUBBD) aims to redefine the content subscription economy worth more than $85 billion. Creating content brings money, but keeping up with the market’s demands can be challenging.

The SUBBD platform aims to support content creators. Editing and the creation of short videos and photos are features that attract the $SUBBD holders to this project.

In addition, there are Al avatars that users can create according to their preferences and earn from the content. The $SUBBD presale raised over $100k, luring investors to join early.

Join the Best Crypto Presales Showing 100x Potential

The crypto market has been experiencing its fair share of problems lately. However, despite the volatility, which can be nerve-racking, the market's ability to bounce back quickly keeps investors hooked.

$SOLX, $BTCBULL, $MIND, $BEST, and $SUBBD are labeled as the best crypto presales because of their features that will benefit their supporters long-term. These projects can potentially bring 100x gains, so joining their presales now is advised.

News.Az