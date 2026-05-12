UAE gas hub to stay below full capacity until 2027

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The United Arab Emirates will not return its main gas-processing operations to full capacity until next year following damage caused by Iranian attacks during the war.

ADNOC Gas stated that the Habshan facility, located in Abu Dhabi and considered one of the world’s largest gas-processing complexes supplying energy across the UAE, is currently operating at 60 percent capacity, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The company added that it is “working towards achieving 80 percent restoration by the end of 2026 with full capacity restored in 2027.”

In its statement accompanying first-quarter financial results, ADNOC Gas reported a net income of $1.1 billion, representing a 15 percent decline compared with the same period last year.

The company attributed the decrease to “increased regional uncertainty and difficult market conditions,” as the wider energy sector continues to experience major disruptions linked to Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Habshan complex itself was targeted multiple times during the conflict. Production was suspended on at least three separate occasions after debris from intercepted projectiles caused fires at the site.

According to reports, Iran focused more attacks on the UAE than on any other country during the war. These included drone and missile strikes aimed at US-linked assets, as well as civilian infrastructure such as airports and energy facilities.

News.Az