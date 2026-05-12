Meta offers rival AI chatbots free WhatsApp access for one month

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Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) announced on Tuesday that it will provide rival AI chatbots with free access to WhatsApp for one month as the company works to address concerns raised by European Union antitrust regulators.

The move follows signals from the European Commission that it was prepared to mandate Meta to open WhatsApp to competing AI chatbots. The EU antitrust enforcer responded positively to Meta’s announcement, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Meta implemented a policy on January 15 that restricted WhatsApp to its own Meta AI assistant. The company revised this policy in March, allowing rival chatbots to access the messaging platform in exchange for a fee.

The tech company is currently in discussions with EU regulators regarding commitments to resolve the competition concerns.

News.Az