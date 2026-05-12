European shares fall as Iran conflict fuels market uncertainty

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European shares have tumbled as lingering uncertainty over the peace talks between the US and Iran keeps oil prices high, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

After US President Donald Trump described the ceasefire with Iran as “on life support” and with Tehran rejecting a US proposal to end the conflict, European equities fell.

The pan-European STOXX 600 shed 1.1 percent to 605.79 points as of 07:03 GMT.

Regional bourses also moved lower with London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX down more than 1 percent.

News.Az