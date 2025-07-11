Best crypto to buy now: 3 tokens below $0.25 that could pull a Solana (SOL) in the next bull run

+ ↺ − 16 px

Now that we are entering 2025, many crypto fans are eager to identify the next quiet winner—one that could surge like Solana did when it skyrocketed from 0.50 to a jaw-dropping 250 in just a few years. If that sounds like your goal, take a peek at Little Pepe LILPEPE, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. Each of these coins is currently valued at under $0.25, and backers believe they could rise higher when the next market boom occurs.

Little Pepe:Your Fresh Meme Coin to Track

Little Pepe, also known as LILPEPE, is moving fast and is already being called the fresh king of meme coins. At $ 0.0013 during its presale, the price appears insignificant for anyone hoping to get in early before the next viral wave. So far, the project has raised more than $ 4 million and distributed over 3.25 billion tokens. A busy community on TikTok, Twitter, and Discord is spreading the word, and that rising noise is pushing the coin deeper into everyday chat. LILPEPE aims higher than a typical meme coin because it operates on a Layer 2 chain, meaning its trades are processed quickly, incur almost no costs, and can grow in line with user demand. Its roadmap includes actual tools—from wallets to mini-games—so the coin is based on genuine activity, not just jokes. The deflationary setup burns tokens regularly, slowly tightening the supply; early buyers also benefit since the presale price increases with every milestone. Many fans predict that the value could reach $0.01 by mid-2026, and the buzzing community, viral memes, and bold ads give it the same comic spirit that Dogecoin had back in the day. Underlying confidence rests on careful tokenomics. A strict cap pairs with a burn rule, blocking endless minting. To amplify the hype, the team launched a $777,000 giveaway, split among ten winners who each receive $77,000 in LILPEPE, encouraging new buyers to keep tweeting and sharing. Still, educated investors know meme coins are always roller-coaster rides; bold swings in 2025 and later offer the chance of really big returns-but they also spell risk.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) - The Little Coin with Big Plans

Shiba Inu was born as a light-hearted meme, yet more and more people took it seriously, and the coin has steadily grown ever since. Priced just above a thousandth of a dollar, around $0.0000115 to $0.000012, it is no longer simply a joke; instead, a small city of projects now buzzes around the token, waiting for friendlier markets to push the whole scene skyward again. Within that small city lies ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange where users can swap, stake, or lend tokens with just a few clicks. On top of that sits Shibarium, the Layer-2 add-on that rides Ethereum traffic, speeding up trades and slashing fees so beginners can play without big bill shocks. Since Shibarium launched in early 2023, its ledger has already recorded nearly one billion trades, a clear signal that people want SHIB for more than just daring meme bets. Even with some grumpy trends in the market and a mind-boggling 589 trillion coins floating around, SHIB still catches eyes, especially after lead dev Shytoshi Kusama hinted at a possible A.I. project. If that idea becomes a reality, fresh excitement could push the coin toward its old peak of $0.00009, representing an upside of around 700 percent from its current value. Still, that ocean of tokens will keep any talk of $1 out of reach for a long time. For now, however, short-term traders seeking quick gains can still view SHIB as a viable option, thanks to a budding Layer 2 network and an increasing number of people giving the project a chance.

Dogecoin (DOGE) - The Meme Coin That Celebrities Can't Stop Talking About

Dogecoin remains the most famous joke coin available. Currently, it hovers around $0.16 or $0.17, giving it a market capitalization of approximately $24 to $26 billion. With over 150 billion coins already circulating and more added every year, pushing the price to one dollar looks pretty unlikely; still, the buzz never dies, primarily thanks to Elon Musk and the constant chatter on TV and social media. Longer term, Doge's wild price jumps are still tied to that endless supply. Since new coins roll off the assembly line every minute, it miss the price-lifting magic that projects with a shrinking count get. Celebrity shout-outs and a loyal crowd keep the hype alive. Still, DOGE's day-to-day uses trail behind newer rivals like Pepecoin, which bundle Layer 2 technology and staking right into their digital blocks. Dogecoin still wears the crown among all the meme coins, and for good reason. If a fresh exchange-traded fund pops up or a big-name tweet goes viral again, fans and traders could drive the price back into the familiar pocket of 40 to 60 cents. There's space for the cost to climb even higher, but hitting the $1 dream will probably need either a shake-up in the vast supply of coins still out there or a new everyday use that puts Doge in wallets everywhere.

Conclusion: The Little Pepe Dark Horse.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin shine in different ways, yet neither appears on track to reach $1 by 2025, mainly because their endless supply continues to grow and dilute short-term price jumps. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) steps in with fixed token limits, Layer 2 speed, and an ecosystem that grows a bit more each week. Anyone hunting for a meme coin that does something, comes with a small supply and could deliver eye-popping gains, should add Little Pepe to their watchlist right now. Over the next few months, watch Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Little Pepe to see what they do in the next crypto wave, and if the past is a guide, the right timing almost always decides the winner. All three coins trading below a quarter-cent could skyrocket whether you plan to hold them for years or flip them for a quick gain, yet Little Pepe keeps showing hints that it could quietly rush ahead and take the spotlight in 2025.

News.Az