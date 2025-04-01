Best Crypto to buy now? Must read before purchase (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Further establishing that it is still bullish about Bitcoin, Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, dropped another $1.92 billion on the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buying 22,048 BTC, Strategy has now become the largest company to hold Bitcoin as an investment.

This significant investment has allowed Bitcoin to surge by a little, crossing the $83K level after the recent dip to the $80k mark. However, those looking for the best crypto to buy now should still look for assets that are shielded from the current market’s volatility.

Best Crypto to Buy Now – Top List

BTC Bull

Strategy’s investment into Bitcoin is indicative of the fact that institutions will continue to remain bullish about Bitcoin. However, meme coin investors aren’t far behind, for they are also looking for opportunities that could help them gain advantage on the market. BTC Bull emerged from this idea, giving users access to a meme coin ecosystem tied directly to Bitcoin’s growth.

Mirroring Bitcoin’s tokenomics to a certain degree, BTC Bull is described as a social movement that could help investors tap into BTC’s momentum through meaningful ways. The surge in Bitcoin’s price will lead to the unlocking of Bitcoin airdrops and token burns from within BTC Bull, helping both Bitcoin and BTC Bull move up in the market.

While the utility of this token is limited, the meme coin charm could be enough to make it a viral token once the presale concludes. Having raised more than $4 million at the time of writing, BTC Bull is slowly building up to the meme coin that could gain virality after the bull run’s arrival.

Mind of Pepe

The AI Agent narrative, once a consolidating niche within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, has now lost its sheen. The token market cap has now severely depleted. However, people should not consider it a dead niche, since it is just the reaction to the ongoing market dynamics. And when the next bull run arrives, this narrative will be able to take hold of people’s imagination once again.

Mind of Pepe could lead the charge once that happens. As an AI Agent token with a Pepe-style, Mind of Pepe is a utility token designed to act as an agent on social media and spark conversation around meme coins. The AI Agent will also work as an analyzer, finding the best early moving opportunities on social media.

Other uses defined in the official whitepaper include access to market insights as well as token deployment systems.

Solaxy

Solaxy is a cryptocurrency project designed to provide more value to the Solana ecosystem by enhancing its features. Established as the world’s first L2 solution for the Solana blockchain, Solaxy leverages an L2 architecture, providing a way for Solana to deal with its network congestion issues, all the while helping it gain more momentum as the chain for specific meme coins.

While the claims of meme coins with use cases are many, with Solaxy, the development is real. Developers have highlighted what they’ve been working on in the background with a slider on the official website. Updates show that most of the development is complete and the focus is now on cross-chain compatibility and UI development.

Solaxy will also provide a development platform for creators, helping them create and deploy their own meme coins and decentralized applications. While the degree of customizability is not known, if the recent signs are any indication, days could be brighter for this particular token in the days to come. Furthermore, thanks to its singular focus on memes, Solaxy could be a good buy for those on the lookout for short-term gains with major upsides. Best Wallet Token Best Wallet Token is a cryptocurrency project powering Best Wallet, one of the most versatile cryptocurrency wallets on the market. It is because this wallet’s functionalities aren’t limited to the simple act of storing and swapping crypto, but also allows investors to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Other use cases of this wallet include early access to crypto ICOs, staking rewards, portfolio management, and more. Being part of a decentralized ecosystem, Best Wallet also evolves based on community feedback and voting. A testament to that is the recent integration of the Bitcoin chain that allows users to store and buy/sell Bitcoin. The Best Wallet Token works as a system that enhances the perks of this ecosystem, allowing users earlier access to crypto ICOs, higher staking yields, and lower transaction fees. Also available on presale, Best Wallet Token has raised upwards of $11 million already. Those interested can visit the official website using the link below to learn more. Conclusion While multiple tokens deserve to be on this list of best crypto to buy now, only some can capitalize on the bull run that Bitcoin may eventually get into. Strategy’s purchase of over 22K new Bitcoins indicates that the said bull run is coming soon, but users should still focus on crypto ICOs as they can offer gains away from the current volatile markets.

