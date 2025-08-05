Best gold mining stocks according to WarrenAI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold mining stocks are presenting compelling investment opportunities according to recent analysis from WarrenAI using Investing Pro’s Fair Value metrics, Piotroski Scores, and analyst price targets, News.az reports citing Investing.

These metrics provide a comprehensive view of each company’s financial health and potential upside in the current market environment.

1. Newmont (NEM) stands out as the top gold mining stock with remarkable growth potential. Analysts project a substantial 47.8% upside from current levels, while the fair value assessment indicates a healthy 16.8% premium potential. The company’s strong market capitalization provides stability, and its impressive Piotroski score of 8 out of 9 demonstrates excellent financial health. This combination of growth potential and financial strength positions Newmont as the leader in the sector. Stifel recently initiated coverage on Newmont with a Buy rating and $73 price target, saying it is well-positioned to meet 2025 milestones following the successful Newcrest acquisition and divestiture program.

In recent news, Newmont reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst forecasts. The company also received a $100 million payment as part of the sale of its Akyem operation in Ghana and completed the divestment of its stake in Orosur Mining (LON:).

2. AngloGold Ashanti (AU) presents a strong but more nuanced opportunity. While already trading 7.5% above its calculated fair value, analysts remain bullish with projections of an additional 43% upside. The company maintains strong momentum with a Piotroski score of 7, though investors should be mindful of potential overextension risks given its current premium to fair value. Roth/MKM started coverage of AngloGold Ashanti with a Buy rating and $52 price target in June, saying, "[w]e believe one of the most compelling aspects of AngloGold is that management has cleaned up its asset portfolio in recent years and identified a clear path for growth."

AngloGold Ashanti announced second-quarter revenue that beat estimates, driven by higher gold production. The company also continued its portfolio streamlining by entering an agreement to sell its Mineração Serra Grande mine in Brazil.

3. Barrick Gold (NYSE:) (GOLD) offers significant value despite lacking recent analyst price target momentum. The stock shows a substantial 29.8% gap to fair value, suggesting it may be undervalued at current levels. With a top-tier Piotroski score of 8, Barrick demonstrates excellent financial health that supports its potential for appreciation as the market recognizes this undervaluation.

4. Kinross Gold (NYSE:) represents a steady contender in the gold mining space. While its fair value upside is more modest at 4.3%, analysts see greater potential with a 29.4% price target gap. The company maintains solid fundamentals with a Piotroski score of 7, positioning it as a balanced option with good upside potential and financial stability. In August, UBS initiated coverage on Kinross Gold with a Buy rating and $20 price target, saying it "offers attractive value vs Senior gold peers and we believe accelerating cash returns will drive further re-rating."

5. Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:) presents a more complex investment case. Current metrics suggest the stock is overbought, with fair value calculations indicating a 9.8% downside risk. However, analysts remain optimistic with projections of nearly 28% upside. Its Piotroski score of 6 indicates decent but not exceptional financial health, which somewhat tempers enthusiasm for the stock despite analyst optimism.

These rankings highlight the varying opportunities within the gold mining sector, with stocks offering different balances of current valuation, analyst expectations, and financial health metrics.

News.Az