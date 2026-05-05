Beyoncé dazzles in crystal-studded skeleton-inspired gown at 2026 Met Gala
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage
Beyoncé made a spectacular appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, wearing a breathtaking crystal-studded gown inspired by the human skeleton.
The garment featured thousands of shimmering crystals meticulously arranged to trace anatomical lines, creating a striking fusion of avant-garde art and luxury, News.Az reports, citing Music News.
The intricate design stood out as a highlight of the event, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship. By pairing the bold, skeleton-themed silhouette with minimal accessories, Beyoncé ensured the focus remained entirely on the shimmering, futuristic ensemble.
By Leyla Şirinova