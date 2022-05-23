Biden administration is considering sending US Special Operations Forces to protect its embassy in Kyiv

Biden administration is considering sending US Special Operations Forces to protect its embassy in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Biden Administration is in the early stages of potentially sending special operations forces (SOF) into Ukraine for the very limited mission of helping guard the US Embassy in Kyiv, according to several US officials, News.az reports citing CNN.

The idea of using SOF is in very preliminary stages and has not yet been presented to President Joe Biden for a decision, the sources said

The embassy was re-opened last week after being closed for about three months.

For now, the embassy and its limited number of personnel are protected by State Department diplomatic security officials. The discussion centers around whether an increase in security is needed if the number of personnel increase, and whether SOF is best equipped to fulfill those requirements.

News.Az