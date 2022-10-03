Biden announces $60 million in aid to Puerto Rico after hurricane

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the United States Joe Biden said he would provide more than $60 million in aid to help U.S. territory Puerto Rico as he headed to the island on Monday to survey damages in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The president has pledged the U.S. government's support for Puerto Rico as well as the states of Florida and South Carolina, which have also been hit hard in recent days by Hurricane Ian. Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday.

