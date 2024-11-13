Biden assures Trump of smooth transition
President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington D.C. | Photo Credit: AP
Outgoing US President Joe Biden assured his successor Donald Trump that the transfer of power will go smoothly, News.Az reports citing TASS.
"Looking forward to having a, like we said, smooth transition, do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated," Biden said as he met with Trump at the White House’s Oval Office.
They were set to discuss the transition of presidential powers.
Trump replied, "Politics is tough. And it's, many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today. And I appreciate it very much - a transition that's so smooth, it'll be as smooth as it can get."
Republican President-elect Trump will be sworn in on January 20, 2025. Prior to that, Biden, a Democrat, remains head of state. The US held a presidential election on November 5.
"Looking forward to having a, like we said, smooth transition, do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated," Biden said as he met with Trump at the White House’s Oval Office.
They were set to discuss the transition of presidential powers.
Trump replied, "Politics is tough. And it's, many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today. And I appreciate it very much - a transition that's so smooth, it'll be as smooth as it can get."
Republican President-elect Trump will be sworn in on January 20, 2025. Prior to that, Biden, a Democrat, remains head of state. The US held a presidential election on November 5.