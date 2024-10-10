Biden calls on Congress to reconvene for disaster relief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Biden stressed the urgency of the situation, particularly for the Small Business Administration (SBA), as he encouraged lawmakers to "move as rapidly as they can" on emergency funding."It's pretty right at the edge right now,” he said at a news conference at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. “Congress should be coming back, moving on emergency needs immediately.”Biden also responded to former President Donald Trump’s claims that victims would only receive $750 in aid and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had redirected funds to migrants."It’s a lie to suggest that’s all they’re going to get. That’s bizarre ... they got to stop this," said Biden."Are you kidding me? Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people," he added."Vice President Harris and I said yesterday, and we'll say it again: To anyone who seeks to take advantage of our fellow Americans' desperation, whether you're a company engaging in price gouging or a citizen trying to scam your neighbors, we will go after you and we will hold you accountable," he said.He highlighted the significant scale of recovery efforts, predicting it would take "several billion dollars" to fully rebuild, and reiterated the need for additional congressional action after the election in November.FEMA, he noted, will require additional resources, separate from the SBA's needs, to manage disaster relief efforts.Hurricane Milton made landfall late Wednesday in Sarasota County in Florida before tearing across the state with high winds, heavy rain and mass flooding resulting in significant destruction.More than 3.4 million people continue to lack power, according to the PowerOutage.us website, as state, local and federal officials seek to determine the scope of damage wrought by Milton.At least nine tornadoes were observed in the storm’s path as it neared Florida on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Four people were confirmed dead in St. Lucie County as a result of tornadoes, and crews are continuing to comb the area looking for survivors, according to the local sheriff's office.The exact number and strengths of tornadoes that were produced remain unknown.Search and rescue missions being conducted by state, local and federal agencies are ongoing as the state begins to recover from the second historic hurricane it has endured in as many weeks.

