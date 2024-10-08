Biden delays Germany visit as US prepares for Hurricane Milton

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Joe Biden has postponed his trip to Germany, where he was set to attend a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, due to the impending threat of a powerful hurricane approaching the southern U.S, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This is reported in a White House statement released Tuesday, as seen by Ukrinform."Given the projected trajectory and strength of Hurricane Milton, President Biden is postponing his upcoming trip to Germany and Angola," the statement reads.It is emphasized that the president will oversee preparations for the hurricane and the response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast.Hurricane Milton, which is approaching the West coast of Florida from the Gulf of Mexico, on Monday reached the highest, fifth, power level and may become one of the most destructive ones in the region in the recent history of observations.A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format at the level of leaders is scheduled for October 12.

