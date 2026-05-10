Gaza Water Authority warns of severe environmental collapse amid worsening conditions

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The Palestinian Water Authority in Gaza has warned of an unprecedented environmental disaster, describing a worsening situation driven by what it called a “triangle of danger” involving the spread of rodents, a collapsed sewage system, and a severe lack of medical care.

In a statement, the authority’s project director Saadi Ali said more than 70% of children examined in camps in Gaza and Khan Younis are suffering from skin ulcers and lesions caused by extreme environmental pollution. The assessments were carried out in coordination with UNICEF, according to Palestinian reports, News.Az reports, citing SABA.

Ali said the accumulation of rubble and debris has led to a rapid increase in rats and mice, which are appearing in large numbers and reportedly attacking children in displacement camps during daylight hours. He warned of growing fears of outbreaks of serious diseases, including historical epidemics such as plague.

He also said restrictions on the entry of pipes and refinery equipment have prevented proper infrastructure repairs, forcing displaced residents and farmers to rely on temporary and unsanitary waste systems that frequently overflow near shelter areas.

According to the authority, Gaza’s medical system is also under severe strain, with shortages of medications for skin diseases and a near shutdown of laboratory services due to a lack of chemicals and diagnostic equipment.

The situation in displacement camps continues to deteriorate, with overcrowded conditions and widespread rodent infestations contributing to reported cases of attacks on sleeping children and worsening public health conditions.

International organizations, including UNRWA and the World Health Organisation, have previously warned of rising skin infections and rodent-related diseases among displaced populations, along with limited access to essential medicines and healthcare services.

Tens of thousands of cases linked to rodents and parasites since the beginning of the year, while estimating massive damage to Gaza’s health sector, including the destruction or partial damage of thousands of medical facilities, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and laboratories.

The Water Authority called for urgent international intervention to address the crisis and provide essential supplies to prevent further environmental and health deterioration.

News.Az