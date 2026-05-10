Türkiye and Armenia advance fragile normalization with joint border bridge restoration deal

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Türkiye and Armenia are taking new steps toward normalizing relations, marked by an agreement to jointly restore an ancient border bridge, a move experts describe as symbolic yet fragile but potentially full of opportunity.

The deal concerns the Ani Bridge over the Arpaçay (Akhuryan) River on the border between the two countries. The agreement was signed last Monday in Yerevan by representatives of both sides, with the project seen as part of broader efforts to reopen dialogue and rebuild trust, News.Az reports, citing Daily Sabah.

The initiative gained momentum following a visit by Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz to Yerevan for the European Political Community summit, where he met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Yılmaz became the first high-level Turkish official to visit Armenia since 2008. He said regional peace and normalization would benefit all countries in the South Caucasus, including Azerbaijan.

Experts describe the restoration project as more than infrastructure work, calling it a symbolic “bridge” between past tensions and potential future cooperation. They note it reflects years of strained relations, closed borders, and interrupted communication between the two neighbors.

Türkiye and Armenia have had no formal diplomatic relations for decades, with their border closed since the early 1990s. Relations deteriorated after the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, though recent regional developments and Armenia’s shifting political approach have reopened channels of dialogue.

Analysts say the normalization process, which includes special envoys and discussions on reopening borders and transport links, has gained momentum in recent years, especially following the 2020 Karabakh war and subsequent regional changes.

The potential reopening of the border is expected to have wide economic and geopolitical effects, including increased trade, logistics, tourism, and energy connectivity. It is also linked to broader regional initiatives such as the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe through the South Caucasus and Türkiye.

However, experts warn that the process remains delicate, with historical disputes, political opposition, and regional rivalries still posing risks. They stress that normalization will likely remain gradual and require sustained political commitment from both sides.

Despite these challenges, officials and analysts describe the bridge restoration as a significant step in a long-term effort to rebuild ties and reshape the regional landscape in the South Caucasus.

News.Az