Israeli strikes kill three Palestinians in Gaza amid fragile ceasefire

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At least three Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Sunday, including two members of the police force, according to health officials. The incidents highlight continued violence despite a US-brokered ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025.

Medical sources said one airstrike hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, killing one person. Another strike in Khan Younis in the south killed Wessam Abdel-Hadi, the head of the criminal police force, along with his aide, according to Gaza’s interior ministry, News.Az reports, citing The New Arab.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported strikes. Previous reporting has indicated that Israel has intensified attacks targeting Gaza’s police force in recent weeks.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, violence in the territory has continued almost daily. Local medical officials say at least 850 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, while Israel reports that four of its soldiers have been killed in the same period.

The broader conflict, which began in October 2023, has resulted in more than 72,500 Palestinian deaths according to Gaza health authorities, with the majority reported to be civilians.

News.Az