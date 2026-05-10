Actor Nick Pasqual found guilty of attempted murder in domestic violence stabbing case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actor Nick Pasqual has been found guilty of attempted murder after his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, was stabbed more than 20 times in a violent domestic attack in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, the incident took place on May 23, 2024, when Pasqual allegedly broke into Shehorn’s home around 4:30 a.m. He is accused of inflicting severe injuries under circumstances involving domestic violence and of using a knife during the attack, News.Az reports, citing People.

Prosecutors said Pasqual fled the scene following the incident and was later detained at a US-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

On Friday, May 8, a California court found him guilty of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and additional charges related to injuring an intimate partner. He now faces a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.

During the trial at the San Fernando Courthouse, Shehorn testified about the attack, describing how she tried to escape the violence inside her home. She appeared in court with visible scars from the assault.

The court heard details of the struggle inside the residence, including attempts to force entry into locked rooms as Shehorn tried to seek safety during the attack.

News.Az