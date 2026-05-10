UAE intercepts Iranian drones amid renewed regional tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates’ air defences intercepted two drones coming from Iran on Sunday, according to the country’s Defence Ministry, marking the latest incident in renewed attacks targeting the Gulf state.

The UAE said it has recently come under repeated attacks attributed to Iran following a period of relative calm that lasted several weeks after a ceasefire in the Iran war was announced by the United States. Authorities said tensions have increased again in the region despite the earlier truce, News.Az reports, citing J Post.

Iran has denied carrying out any recent operations against the UAE. However, it has warned of a “crushing response” if any attacks are launched against it from UAE territory.

In response to the security situation, the UAE temporarily shifted schools to remote learning last week as a precaution. However, officials later announced that in-person classes would resume from Monday as the situation appeared to stabilise.

The incident reflects ongoing regional instability and continued concerns over drone activity and cross-border tensions in the Gulf area.

News.Az