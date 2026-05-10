Man detained in Kyiv after shooting during Podilskyi district fight

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A man has been detained in Kyiv after opening fire during a fight in the Podilskyi district, according to local police.

Law enforcement said the incident occurred when a conflict between two men escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, one of the participants used a traumatic pistol and fired several shots at his opponent, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

Police reported that the victim sustained injuries but is currently in satisfactory condition.

Officers from an investigative-operational group and patrol police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. The suspect was detained on site.

Authorities are now working to establish the full circumstances of the shooting and determine its legal classification as the investigation continues.

News.Az